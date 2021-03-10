UrduPoint.com
Punjab Culture Day To Be Celebrated In Province: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated in province: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro said the Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm in the province on March 14.

Presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner's Office to review the arrangements in connection with the day here Wednesday, the minister urged for celebrating the day in a traditional manner and directed for arranging colorful programmes for the public.

Commissioner Saqib Manan, Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, Director Arts Council and others attended the meeting.

The minister said all parliamentarians should be invited in the celebrations and also directed for advertising to celebrate the day besides displaying manners at important crossings and public places.

The minister was told that arrangements had been finalized to celebrate the day inFaisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

