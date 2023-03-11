UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day To Be Celebrated On 14th

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on 14th

Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated on March 14th under the auspice of the Information and Culture Department. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik while talking about the Punjab cultural festival said that Punjab culture narrative, folk music, Sufi dance performance, Bhangra, Gidda and Arifana Kalam would be presented in the cultural festival programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated on March 14th under the auspice of the Information and Culture Department. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik while talking about the Punjab cultural festival said that Punjab culture narrative, folk music, Sufi dance performance, Bhangra, Gidda and Arifana Kalam would be presented in the cultural festival programme.

Well-known artists Arif Lohar, Fazal Jat, Sain Zahoor, Saima Jahan will perform their art in the programme. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that divisional commissioners in the province would organise Punjab Culture Day celebrations in their respective divisions.

This year the logo of Punjab Culture Day has been replaced by the commonly used turban instead of the tall "pug" to ensure representation of the Punjabi people. Secretary Information and Culture further apprised that the civilization and culture of Punjab was known globally due to its prominent characteristics and rich history.

Information and Culture Department in the province is rendering services with devotion for the promotion of Punjabi language, art and culture.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Arif Lohar March

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

5 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

5 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

19 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

4 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

19 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.