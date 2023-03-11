Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on 14th

Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated on March 14th under the auspice of the Information and Culture Department. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik while talking about the Punjab cultural festival said that Punjab culture narrative, folk music, Sufi dance performance, Bhangra, Gidda and Arifana Kalam would be presented in the cultural festival programme

Well-known artists Arif Lohar, Fazal Jat, Sain Zahoor, Saima Jahan will perform their art in the programme. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that divisional commissioners in the province would organise Punjab Culture Day celebrations in their respective divisions.

This year the logo of Punjab Culture Day has been replaced by the commonly used turban instead of the tall "pug" to ensure representation of the Punjabi people. Secretary Information and Culture further apprised that the civilization and culture of Punjab was known globally due to its prominent characteristics and rich history.

Information and Culture Department in the province is rendering services with devotion for the promotion of Punjabi language, art and culture.