Punjab Culture Day To Be Celebrated On March 14

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated on March 14, Sunday across the province to revive rich cultures of Punjab.

Punjab Council of Arts has arranged a series of cultural activities at Rawalpindi Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Day.

According to details, Rawalpindi Arts Council would arrange events on the directives of the provincial government with an aim to revive rich culture of Punjab and provide an opportunity to the people to get awareness about local cultures.

According to RAC spokesman, the day-long events would include performing art, artisan at work, folk dances, musical performances, traditional food stalls and kids play area from 10am to 10pm. A cultural walk would also be arranged by the artists of the region at 1 pm.

Similarly, other literary and traditional events include Mazahiya Mehfil-e-Mushaira from 2 pm to 4pm, Dastan Goi from 5pm to 7pm and folk music night from 8pm to 10pm.

The Punjab government on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had decided to celebrate "Punjab Culture Day" on March 14, for the first time in history.

The Punjab government as per the vision of the Chief Minister had finalized all the arrangements to celebrate the Day to introduce the beautiful cultural values to our new generations and to promote local traditions.

Apart from music, dance, bhangra, plays, exhibition, film festival, food and traditional dresses in the form of stalls, folk singers will also highlight the traditional culture of the province.

The purpose of the programme is to promote love and courtesy on national level.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that highlighting "Pakistaniat" as well as promoting and safeguarding our society's culture, values and traditions is the government's foremost priority.

The day would be celebrated across the province and different colorful programs would be arranged at district level to highlight respective cultures.

The main event would be organized here at Rawalpindi Arts Council to celebrate the day.

