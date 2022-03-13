UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day To Be Observed Befittingly

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :In connection with Punjab Culture Day on March 14, various colourful programmes will be organized to celebration the day in the Rawalpindi district.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq here Sunday.

The DC said that Culture Day would be celebrated befittingly like other parts of the province while all government officials would wear their traditional dresses and turban.

Tahir said that women officials would also wear cultural dresses.

In this regard, colourful programs would be presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council in which various traditional food stalls would be set up, adding traditional dance, sports activities, folk music, dramas, and shows would also represent Punjab Culture day.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez, talking to APP, said that the Punjab government was celebrating cultural days to promote brotherhood and unity in the province.

He stressed that the PTI government aimed to cement the hearts and minds instead of creating isolation and distance./395

