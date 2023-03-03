Punjab Culture Day to be observed on 14th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the deputy commissioners to ensure arrangements to celebrate 'Punjab Culture Day' on March 14 in the division.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding Punjab Culture preparations at his office on Friday.

The commissioner said various programmes should be organized while ensuring participation of people from all walks of life in the events.

It was briefed in the meeting that planning was being made to celebrate Jashn-e-Baharan in the district from March 14 to 20 while in Khushab district Jashn-e-Baharan would be celebrated from March 4 to 6.

DC Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, DC Khushab Shabbir Rana, DC Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan, DC Bhakkar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan, DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Director InformationShahzad Ahmed Virk, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Assistant Director Arts Council Adnan KhaliqBhatti and other relevant officers were also present.