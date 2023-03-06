Punjab Culture day to be observed on March 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :In light of the orders of the Punjab government, Punjab Culture day will be celebrated in Rawalpindi on March 14.

According to the Deputy Commissioner's office spokesman, the district administration has organized various programmes highlighting Punjabi culture.

In this regard, educational institutions will organise a walk to promote Punjabi culture while Punjabi traditional food stalls, tableaus and various programs will also be held in educational institutions.

He said that banners would also be displayed across the city. At the same time, an awareness campaign will be conducted through social media regarding the celebration of Punjab Culture day.

The departments concerned have been instructed to take steps to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

It should be noted that the Punjab government had announced the celebration of Punjab Culture Day on March 14 across the province.