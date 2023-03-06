UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day To Be Observed On March 14

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Punjab Culture day to be observed on March 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :In light of the orders of the Punjab government, Punjab Culture day will be celebrated in Rawalpindi on March 14.

According to the Deputy Commissioner's office spokesman, the district administration has organized various programmes highlighting Punjabi culture.

In this regard, educational institutions will organise a walk to promote Punjabi culture while Punjabi traditional food stalls, tableaus and various programs will also be held in educational institutions.

He said that banners would also be displayed across the city. At the same time, an awareness campaign will be conducted through social media regarding the celebration of Punjab Culture day.

The departments concerned have been instructed to take steps to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

It should be noted that the Punjab government had announced the celebration of Punjab Culture Day on March 14 across the province.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media Rawalpindi Same March

Recent Stories

Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment L ..

Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment Ltd

6 minutes ago
 ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

9 minutes ago
 Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

36 minutes ago
 Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.