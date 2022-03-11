Punjab Culture Day to be observed on Monday

District Government will observe Punjab Culture Day here on Monday (March 14) and in this regard preparations have been finalized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :District Government will observe Punjab Culture Day here on Monday (March 14) and in this regard preparations have been finalized.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind presided over a meeting on Friday and assigned tasks to various departments for celebrations of Punjab Culture Day.

He directed the assistant commissioners to take steps for setting up food Street and Flower Exhibition in addition to organizing Horse & Cattle Show, Kabaddi Match, Concert and Punjabi Mushaira on Punjab Culture Day.

He said that the culture of Faisalabad should be nurtured by celebrating this day in a traditional manner for which tasks should be carried out with enthusiasm.

He made it clear that the tasks given to the departments would be reviewed regularly.