UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day To Be Observed On Monday

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Punjab Culture Day to be observed on Monday

District Government will observe Punjab Culture Day here on Monday (March 14) and in this regard preparations have been finalized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :District Government will observe Punjab Culture Day here on Monday (March 14) and in this regard preparations have been finalized.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind presided over a meeting on Friday and assigned tasks to various departments for celebrations of Punjab Culture Day.

He directed the assistant commissioners to take steps for setting up food Street and Flower Exhibition in addition to organizing Horse & Cattle Show, Kabaddi Match, Concert and Punjabi Mushaira on Punjab Culture Day.

He said that the culture of Faisalabad should be nurtured by celebrating this day in a traditional manner for which tasks should be carried out with enthusiasm.

He made it clear that the tasks given to the departments would be reviewed regularly.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Kabaddi March Government

Recent Stories

'Get the hell out': Wave of anti-Russian sentiment ..

'Get the hell out': Wave of anti-Russian sentiment in Europe

2 minutes ago
 33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

2 minutes ago
 Five hurt in Kirdegap road mishap

Five hurt in Kirdegap road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Security agencies conduct drill before Pakistan - ..

Security agencies conduct drill before Pakistan - Australia test match

2 minutes ago
 Police arrested a suspect in injured condition

Police arrested a suspect in injured condition

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister honestly working for country's welf ..

Prime Minister honestly working for country's welfare: Zarqa

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>