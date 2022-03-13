UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day To Be Observed On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Punjab culture day to be observed on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Culture Day would be observed in Faisalabad with full zeal and zest here on Monday (tomorrow).

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that the main function of culture day would be arranged in Jinnah Garden where Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro would inaugurate the celebrations of culture day by cutting ribbon at 10 a.m. in main gate of Jinnah Garden.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and others will also participate in the inaugural ceremony by wearing traditional dresses.

Later, an awareness walk would also be taken out from gate no.2 of Jinnah Garden and the participants holding banners and placards would march in various city roads.

District education Authority (DEA) will also celebrate culture day by arranging different programs and seminars in educational institutes of Faisalabad.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Ali Ahmad Siyan said that school children would present Bhangra and Jhoomar at 11 a.

m. in and around Clock Tower Chowk whereas girls of Government Girls High Secondary School Karkhana Bazaar would set up stalls of traditional foods.

The similar stalls would also be arranged in Government Girls' Higher Secondary School Bhowana Bazaar whereas Government Pakistan Model High School Katchery Bazaar would organize Punjabi music show to celebrate culture day.

Meanwhile, Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad would arrange culture mela in two phases in Jinnah Garden and Faisalabad Arts Council where public entry would be free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

In first phase, horse dance, Jhoomar, camel dance, handicraft show, musicians and vocalists sitting will be held in Jinnah Garden from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the second phase would start at 6 p.m. in Faisalabad Arts Council where horse dance, Jhoomar, Heer Ranjha show and poetic sitting would be arranged, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Music Education Punjab March Sunday From Government P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

11 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

19 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

20 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

20 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>