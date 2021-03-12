Punjab Culture Day will start from March 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of Arts has arranged a series of cultural activities at Rawalpindi Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Day on March 14.

Spokesman of Rawalpindi Arts Council informed on Friday that the events were arranged by the provincial government with an aim to revive rich culture of Punjab and provide an opportunity to get awareness about it.

He said that the day-long events would include performing art and installations such as artisan at work, folk dances, musical performances, traditional food stalls and kids play area from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm, followed by cultural walk by artists of the region at 01.00 pm.

Similarly, other literary and traditional events include Mazahiya Mehfil-e-Mushaira (Humorous poetry) from 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm, Dastan Goi (story telling) from 05.00 pm to 07.00 pm and folk music night from 08.00 pm to 10.00 pm.