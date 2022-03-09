Punjab culture minister, IGP discuss cultural events celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro held a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday and discussed holding of cultural events in the province.

The IGP told the minister that the Punjab Police would celebrate Punjabi Culture Day on March 14 with cultural fervour, as per directions of the Punjab government.

Supervisory officers of Punjab Police would carry out official duties on the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day while wearing regional attire and turban.

Rao Sardar said that Punjabi culture was the identity of Punjabis, and the Punjab Police would participate in the noble initiative with full vigour.

Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that the Punjabi Culture Day would be celebrated across the province on March 14 to highlight the beautiful culture of Punjab. He said that the main motive of marking the day was to highlight culture and traditions of Punjab.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar was also present in the meeting.