Punjab Culture Wins Hearts Worldwide: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has said that the culture of Punjab is one that wins hearts across the globe and is widely acknowledged and admired.
In his message on Punjab Culture Day, he emphasized that such occasions offer the younger generation an opportunity to connect with their rich traditions and the way of life of their forefathers.
Highlighting the significance of traditional attire, the commissioner remarked that the pag (turban) stands as a proud symbol of Punjab’s cultural identity, representing dignity, hospitality, and openness. He said that clothing reflects the external essence of a culture, and days like Punjab Culture Day serve as an important reminder to honor and live by our cherished traditions.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood further noted that Punjab’s cultural legacy is beautifully enriched by the diverse and melodious dialects of the Punjabi language. “Punjab’s culture has journeyed through centuries, carrying with it values of peaceful coexistence, harmony, and development,” he stated.
The commissioner paid tribute to the spiritual and poetic traditions of the region, stating, “Punjab’s cultural heritage is adorned with the legacy of saints, Sufism, and timeless Punjabi Sufi poetry, which has earned international acclaim.”
To mark the occasion, Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood carried out all official duties today wearing the traditional pag, in honor of Punjab Culture Day.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid5 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela5 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges5 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation5 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident5 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD5 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree6 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project6 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM6 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 hours ago