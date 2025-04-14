Punjab culture wins hearts worldwide: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has said that the culture of Punjab is one that wins hearts across the globe and is widely acknowledged and admired.

In his message on Punjab Culture Day, he emphasized that such occasions offer the younger generation an opportunity to connect with their rich traditions and the way of life of their forefathers.

Highlighting the significance of traditional attire, the commissioner remarked that the pag (turban) stands as a proud symbol of Punjab’s cultural identity, representing dignity, hospitality, and openness. He said that clothing reflects the external essence of a culture, and days like Punjab Culture Day serve as an important reminder to honor and live by our cherished traditions.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood further noted that Punjab’s cultural legacy is beautifully enriched by the diverse and melodious dialects of the Punjabi language. “Punjab’s culture has journeyed through centuries, carrying with it values of peaceful coexistence, harmony, and development,” he stated.

The commissioner paid tribute to the spiritual and poetic traditions of the region, stating, “Punjab’s cultural heritage is adorned with the legacy of saints, Sufism, and timeless Punjabi Sufi poetry, which has earned international acclaim.”

To mark the occasion, Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood carried out all official duties today wearing the traditional pag, in honor of Punjab Culture Day.