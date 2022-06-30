Punjab decides to upgrade DHQ civil hospital Multan: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Amir Khatak said on Thursday that Punjab government has decided to incorporate upgraded facilities at DHQ civil hospital in Multan, promised all out efforts to make modern facilities operational at the earliest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Amir Khatak said on Thursday that Punjab government has decided to incorporate upgraded facilities at DHQ civil hospital in Multan, promised all out efforts to make modern facilities operational at the earliest.

During a surprise visit to DHQ civil hospital, he said that the hospital would have a new operation theatre block in addition to other developments.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif district hospital would also get CT-Scan, MRI and Mammography machines and damaged parts of its building would be repaired.

Khatak said that government of Punjab was providing funds on priority for health facilities upgradation. He ordered earliest possible completion of ongoing rehabilitation work on building of Shehbaz Sharif hospital.

Later, commissioner met with the patients and their attendants and talked to them for some time andMS hospital Dr. Rao Amjad gave him briefing on hospital's upgradation and administrative matters.