Punjab Dedicates Ganga Ram Hospital For Treatment Of COVID-19 Pregnant Women

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Punjab dedicates Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of COVID-19 pregnant women

Punjab has dedicated Ganga Ram Hospital (GRH) as exclusive facility for treatment, care and support of COVID-19 pregnant women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab has dedicated Ganga Ram Hospital (GRH) as exclusive facility for treatment, care and support of COVID-19 pregnant women.

This was announced by Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid while chairing a meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, here on Tuesday.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendent Ganga Ram Hospital and senior faculty members participated in the meeting, said a handout.

Professor Amir Zaman Khan gave a presentation to the Minister on the arrangements and the status of facilities and services that could be made available for pregnant mothers.

The Minister said, "Pregnant women need special care and here we are making special arrangements for their treatment and care," adding that the staff would be provided PPE and other facilities for the treatment of mothers testing positive for Corona virus.

She said the Vice Chancellor and MS would personally supervise the provision of equipment and facilities.

Dr. Yasmin Rahsid further said that the Corona isolation section would be reserved only for pregnant mothers, adding that the Vice Chancellor and the MS had been directed to make all out arrangements for the pregnant ladies testing positive for COVID-19.

She said, "I request all people to stay homes for their own and their families' safety."

