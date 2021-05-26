Punjab demands just distribution of allocated water for Kharif crops

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari on Wednesday said this year Indus River System Authority (IRSA) predicted 10 percent water shortage in the country but water flow in rivers remained unexpectedly low

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari on Wednesday said this year Indus River System Authority (IRSA) predicted 10 percent water shortage in the country but water flow in rivers remained unexpectedly low.

While meeting with anchors and columnists here, he said that water shortage was distributed among provinces under 1991 water accord formula.

During current Kharif season Punjab faced 22 percent shortage for its command area covering 21,071,000 acres whereas Sindh faced just 17 percent shortage for its command area covering 2,078,000 acres, he added.

He further said that at present 39 percent water losses were being reported in Sindh while in Punjab's Indus Zone, 2 percent additional water was being reported.

He said that due to this exceptional water losses of Sindh, provinces were facing more water shortage problem.

The minister said that IRSA team had inspected Sindh barrages number of time and it was observed that there was a huge difference between that data reported by Sindh and the one taken for IRSA team.

Mohsin Khan Leghari said that currently Mangla Dam was facing 83 percent water shortage against the decided volume of water.

He said that if same situation continued then in next few days only 38,000 cusec water would be taken from Mangla Lake which, he said, would create very unfavourable condition for cultivation of Kharif crops in Punjab.

Last year on May 26 there was 6.205 million acre ft water in Tarbela and Mangla dams while today stored water was 0.641 million acre ft which was 90 percent less.

He said that reasonable solution of this issue was required to protect farmers of Punjab from irreparable loss besides avoiding negative impact on country's economy and food security.

He said, "Punjab strongly demands IRSA for just distribution of allocated water for Kharif crops."