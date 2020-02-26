Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) To Train Rescue Officials
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:33 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) : The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday started a three-day Community Base Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) program for officials of the Rescue 1122.
According to a release, the PDMA would train Rescue 1122 officials to cope with disasters and will also provide technical assistance.
District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid and others were also present.