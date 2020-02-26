UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) To Train Rescue Officials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to train rescue officials

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday started a three-day Community Base Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) program for officials of the Rescue 1122

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) : The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday started a three-day Community Base Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) program for officials of the Rescue 1122.

According to a release, the PDMA would train Rescue 1122 officials to cope with disasters and will also provide technical assistance.

District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid and others were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

14 minutes ago

UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madaga ..

21 minutes ago

US Mideast Plan in Current Form Unlikely to Bring ..

7 minutes ago

MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Electio ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai’s 3D printed &#039;Office of the Future&#0 ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.