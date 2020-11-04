Punjab district judiciary decides 198,000 cases in three weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab district judiciary has decided more than 198,000 cases within three weeks, following directions by the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

The civil courts have decided 147,595 cases whereas sessions courts decided 50,418 cases across Punjab from October 13 to Oct 31.

LHC Directorate of District Judiciary had issued directions to all courts for early disposal of the cases on October 12, after approval from LHC chief justice.

According to data issued by the directorate, the civil and sessions courts of Lahore have decided 20,806, including 9,000 civil suits, and 6,669 cases, including 50 murder trials, respectively; civil and sessions court of Faisalabad decided 10,973 and 3,393 cases respectively; civil and sessions courts of Muzafargarh decided 4,627 and 2,027 cases respectively, civil and sessions courts of Gujranwala decided 6,429 and 2244 cases respectively; civil and sessions courts of Multan decided 7,803 and 2,596 cases respectively; civil and sessions courts of Rawalpindi decided 8,289 and 1,869 cases respectively, civil and sessions courts of Sheikupura decided 3698 and 1,358 cases respectively, civil and sessions courts of Bahawalpur decided 4304 and 1599 cases and civil and sessions courts of Rahim Yar Khan have decided 3793 and , 2,134 cases respectively.