UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab District Judiciary Decides Around 260,000 Cases In One Month

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Punjab district judiciary decides around 260,000 cases in one month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The district judiciary of Punjab is working day and night to provide speedy and quality justice to the litigant public as per vision of Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

In the light of the directions issued by the chief justice, around 260,000 cases were decided by the Punjab district judiciary during the last one month.

Following the issuance of guidelines by the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC, 193,776 cases were decided by the civil courts and 65,165 cases by the session courts across the province in the last one month.

According to the data released by the Directorate of District Judiciary, the civil courts of Lahore decided 25,559 cases, including 10,000 regular civil suits, whereas the sessions courts decided 8,514 cases, including 60 murder trials.

Moreover, 14,421 and 4,525 cases were decided by the civil and session courts of Faisalabad respectively, In addition, 5,817 civil and 2,702 sessions cases were decided in Muzaffargarh, 8,556 civil and 2814 sessions cases were decided in Gujranwala, 10,082 civil and 3299 sessions cases were decided in Multan,11,033 civil and 2330 sessions cases were decided in Rawalpindi,As per statistics, 4,900 civil and 1869 sessions cases were decided in Sheikhupura,similarly, 5,797 civil and 2,007 sessions cases were decided in Bahawalpur, and 4,894 civil cases and 2,773 sessions cases were decided in Rahim Yar Khan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Murder Chief Justice Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

17 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

20 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

20 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

35 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.