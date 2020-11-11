Punjab district judiciary decides around 260,000 cases in one month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The district judiciary of Punjab is working day and night to provide speedy and quality justice to the litigant public as per vision of Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

In the light of the directions issued by the chief justice, around 260,000 cases were decided by the Punjab district judiciary during the last one month.

Following the issuance of guidelines by the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC, 193,776 cases were decided by the civil courts and 65,165 cases by the session courts across the province in the last one month.

According to the data released by the Directorate of District Judiciary, the civil courts of Lahore decided 25,559 cases, including 10,000 regular civil suits, whereas the sessions courts decided 8,514 cases, including 60 murder trials.

Moreover, 14,421 and 4,525 cases were decided by the civil and session courts of Faisalabad respectively, In addition, 5,817 civil and 2,702 sessions cases were decided in Muzaffargarh, 8,556 civil and 2814 sessions cases were decided in Gujranwala, 10,082 civil and 3299 sessions cases were decided in Multan,11,033 civil and 2330 sessions cases were decided in Rawalpindi,As per statistics, 4,900 civil and 1869 sessions cases were decided in Sheikhupura,similarly, 5,797 civil and 2,007 sessions cases were decided in Bahawalpur, and 4,894 civil cases and 2,773 sessions cases were decided in Rahim Yar Khan.