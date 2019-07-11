UrduPoint.com
Punjab District Judiciary Decides Over One Million Cases In 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Punjab district judiciary decides over one million cases in 5 months

Punjab district judiciary decided more than a million cases within period of five months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab district judiciary decided more than a million cases within period of five months.

According to the details issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC), the district judiciary decided 1,077,310 cases in a period of five months, from January 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019.

Whereas 1,027,052 new cases were filed in the same period and now the number of pending cases had been reduced to 1,044,000 from 1,084,000 cases.

Acting LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh appreciated the performance of the district judiciary, saying that it was encouraging that backlog of cases had been reduced by 50,000 cases.

He said that provision of speedy justice was foremost responsibility of the judiciary. Speedy justice is the result of the joint strategy, adopted by the bar and the bench, he added.

He said that the people trusted the judiciary and their trust would further increase due to reduction in the pending cases.

