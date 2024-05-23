Open Menu

Punjab Driving License Services Temporarily Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Punjab driving license services temporarily suspended

Beginning from the night of May 23 until May 27 at 3 pm, the driving license issuance management system will undergo upgrades, resulting in its closure across Punjab

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Beginning from the night of May 23 until May 27 at 3 pm, the driving license issuance management system will undergo upgrades, resulting in its closure across Punjab.

All districts in Punjab have been notified about this temporary suspension through the District Police Office.

As per the press release issued by DPO Attock on Thursday, services including learner permit issuance, license renewal, obtaining fresh licenses, and international license processing will be temporarily halted during this period of system upgrade.

