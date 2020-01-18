Punjab eases wheat, flour transportation to KPK

In order to ensure uninterrupted transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), important decisions were taken by Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to ensure uninterrupted transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), important decisions were taken by Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

The decision was made during a video-link meeting with KPK Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, held at camp office here on Saturday.

The chief secretary Punjab arranged the meeting just after his meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Provincial Minister Food Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Secretary Food Department Waqas Ali Mehmood, director food and representatives of flour mills association attended the meeting.

The KPK chief secretary informed his counterpart regarding the wheat and flour situation from Punjab to KPK.

Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan assured that all necessary instructions had been issued to relevant authorities in this regard.

The meeting decided that the concerned officers of food departments of both the provinces would keep close liaison to get the required results regarding wheat and flour availability.

The Punjab chief secretary assured that as soon as data about flour mills supply to KPK would be received, the department concerned would be sharing it with the relevant authorities to ensure free transportation of wheat and flour at boarders.

The chief secretary KPK said all kind of cooperation would be extended to Punjab regarding cross-border movement so that wheat and flour smuggling could be controlled.