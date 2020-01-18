UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Eases Wheat, Flour Transportation To KPK

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:28 PM

Punjab eases wheat, flour transportation to KPK

In order to ensure uninterrupted transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), important decisions were taken by Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to ensure uninterrupted transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), important decisions were taken by Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

The decision was made during a video-link meeting with KPK Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, held at camp office here on Saturday.

The chief secretary Punjab arranged the meeting just after his meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Provincial Minister Food Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Secretary Food Department Waqas Ali Mehmood, director food and representatives of flour mills association attended the meeting.

The KPK chief secretary informed his counterpart regarding the wheat and flour situation from Punjab to KPK.

Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan assured that all necessary instructions had been issued to relevant authorities in this regard.

The meeting decided that the concerned officers of food departments of both the provinces would keep close liaison to get the required results regarding wheat and flour availability.

The Punjab chief secretary assured that as soon as data about flour mills supply to KPK would be received, the department concerned would be sharing it with the relevant authorities to ensure free transportation of wheat and flour at boarders.

The chief secretary KPK said all kind of cooperation would be extended to Punjab regarding cross-border movement so that wheat and flour smuggling could be controlled.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab All From Wheat Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister office releases expenditures' detai ..

33 seconds ago

Chief Minister sets example of governance through ..

36 seconds ago

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani opens thesi ..

39 seconds ago

Polling for election of office bearers, members Ma ..

20 minutes ago

Iran's Civil Aviation Confirms Black Boxes of Down ..

20 minutes ago

PTI to observe February 5, as Kashmir Day: Zahid H ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.