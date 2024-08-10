Open Menu

Punjab Education Boards May Announce Inter Part-II Results On Sept 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Punjab education Boards are likely to announce results of Inter Part-II on Sept 4, and Inter Part-I on October 1.

According to BISE Lahore sources, the final decision on the dates would be made in the upcoming PBCC meeting.

More than 150,000 students have failed in the 9th class examination under the Lahore Board, the highest number in the history of Pakistan, the board sources said.

Only 45 per cent students passed in History of islam, 58 per cent in General Math and 60 per cent in General Science, 62 per cent in Chemistry and 63 per cent in Mathematics. Likewise, only 66 per cent passed in subject of Civics and 69 per cent in Physics. Candidates can apply for rechecking till August 24.

The rechecking fee of the paper has been increased to Rs 1400.

