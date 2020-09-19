UrduPoint.com
Punjab Education Boards Set To Announce Matriculation Results Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:11 PM

The Punjab government will neither announce any position and nor any function will be held in honor of the position holders this year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Punjab would announce their matriculation results today.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Hamanyun Sarfraz said that all the BISEs would declare the result simultaneously at 5pm today.

The education boards had already prepared the results of matriculation examinations across the province.

However, Punjab Chief Minister’s approval was required to announce the results.

The provincial governments had earlier announced several dates to announce the results but the results were not announced due to technical reasons. A local tv ran the news of this long delay on which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice and directed the authorities concerned to announce the matriculation results.

