Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Blessing For South Punjab: MPA Dogar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Literacy MPA Aon Hameed Dogar said School running through Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) here were nothing less than blessing for South Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Literacy MPA Aon Hameed Dogar said school running through Punjab education Foundation (PEF) here were nothing less than blessing for South Punjab.

Talking to a delegation led by president of Federation of Schools (Rgt) Jaffer Hussain Bhutta Wednesday, he hailed PEF schools performance as they were playing vital role for promoting educational activities across the region.

The Parliamentary Secretary pledged to become voice of PEF schools in Provincial Assembly and plead its case for awarding maximum facilities to its faculties and students.

I would never let exploit rights of students of South Punjab, he remarked.

He assured the delegation of getting problems of PEF schools resolved by holding exclusive meeting with CM Punjab. Other office bearers including Shakeel Baloch, Malik Javed Akhtar, Saleemullah Baloch, Asif Bashir and others were present on the occasion.

