Punjab Education Fund (PEF) schools to be shifted on solar energy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that all public schools running under Punjab Education Fund (PEF) would be shifted on solar energy under public-private partnership scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that all public schools running under Punjab Education Fund (PEF) would be shifted on solar energy under public-private partnership scheme.

Addressing an annual prize distribution ceremony organized at Al-Ilm High School Jalalabad here Wednesday, he said only poor children were taking education from PEF schools therefore provision of basic necessities of life in them were prior responsibility of the government.

He said children were their asset with taking care of their needs and requirement was their sole objective so that they could brighten name of the country after getting grown up.

The minister said PEF expenses were born by the government, thus they couldn't be neglected any level. He expressed satisfaction that students studying in (PEF) schools were reaping success by leaps and bounds. "We are proud of them" he said.

Akhtar Malik said the government couldn't hold discrimination between common public schools and those of running under PEF. Principal of the school Sanaullah, other dignitaries including Malik Abdur Rauf, Najaf khan , Shamshad Tariq, Rana Imran also addressed in the ceremony.