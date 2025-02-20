Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair at PU

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurated three-day book fair at Punjab University's IER Corridor, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurated three-day book fair at Punjab University's IER Corridor, here on Thursday.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members, students from schools, colleges and various universities along, children and thousands of people from all walks of life, were present.

In his address, Rana Sikandar Hayat said that three hundred thousand people are expected to participate in the three-day book fair organised by PU.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is encouraging such activities because she is ensuring access to higher education for all. He appreciated Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali and his team for a successful event. The minister said that under the leadership of the incumbent, VC Dr Muhammad Ali, every step will be taken for the improvement of education which was not done before. Sikandar Hayat said that he wants to see PU among the 100 best universities of the world. He said that such book fairs should be held in every university. The provincial minister said that he bought many books in the book fair while also inquired about the new editions of some books. PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that the universities must focus on creating qualities of good character among students. He said that friendship with books is beneficial for the bright future of the students.

The minister added, "We are taking initiatives to promote reading habits. Pakistan’s largest three-day book fair at PU will continue from February 20 to 22 at the Faisal Auditorium Corridor, New Campus." Renowned publishers from all over the country have set up 110 stalls in the book fair where books on various subjects are available at discounted rates. The book fair will continue from 9am to 8pm till Saturday. Meanwhile, the launch of the book ‘Asman-dar-Aasman’ by renowned educationist Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui was held at Waheed Shaheed Hall. On this occasion, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali, Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Choudhary, Director Institute of Punjabi Prof Dr Nabila Rehman, Director General Student Affairs, Estate & Security Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali praised the author for his work on a beautiful subject. He said that the addition of another book for readers during the ongoing book fair at PU is a good development. Dr Shahid Siddiqui congratulated the VC for organising an excellent book fair and expressed special gratitude to those who attended the book launch. Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry said that the Institute of Education and Research will continue to play its role in attracting the youth towards books.