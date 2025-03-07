Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat suspends superintendent of examination centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat conducted a surprise visit to examination centres in Daska to inspect the examination process.

He checked the attendance and identification of staff as per the duty roster.

During the inspection, he suspended the superintendent of an examination centre at Government Graduate College, Daska, over a suspicious mobile chat related to candidate assistance and ordered an inquiry against him.

At another examination centre in Daska, the minister issued a warning to the superintendent for starting the exam late, stressing that strict action would be taken if exams were not conducted on time in the future.

Special squads are actively monitoring examination centres across all districts, with a particular focus on sensitive centres, said Hayat. He emphasised that no leniency would be shown to any staff member found negligent in their duties.