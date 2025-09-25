Open Menu

Punjab Education Minister Visits UGI, Pledges Transparent Exams

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) where he interacted with students at the Dr Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium and shared the government’s vision for educational reforms and the future of the youth.

Chairman of the Unique Group Professor Abdul Manan Khurram was also present.

Addressing students, the minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had successfully eliminated the so-called “booty mafia” to ensure transparency in examinations, stressing that only hardworking students will now be entitled to top positions.

He further announced that the government is taking practical measures to expand medical education, with plans to open four new medical colleges every year.

Rana Sikandar Hayat lauded the Unique Group of Institutions for its contribution to both the academic and personal development of students. He commended the dedication of its faculty and congratulated the institution’s students for securing positions in the Lahore board examinations.

Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Professor Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, along with a large number of teachers and students, also attended the ceremony.

