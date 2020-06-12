Punjab Ehsaas programme to benefit poor widows, orphans

Sarparast Programme for Poor Widows and Orphans' will be implemented with an initial outlay of Rs 2 billion for assisting poor widows and orphans under Punjab's Ehsaas programme

`Sarparast Programme for Poor Widows and Orphans' will be implemented with an initial outlay of Rs 2 billion for assisting poor widows and orphans under Punjab's Ehsaas programme.

According to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21, the poor widows, who have not re-married and who meet poverty score-based eligibility criteria will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 per month with top up of easy credit and asset transfer.

Another provincial initiative `Ba-himmat Buzurg Programme' will benefit 125,000 people through providing dignified social pension for elderly (above 65 years of age) in Punjab with an allocation of Rs 3 billion who are not in receipt of any other social assistance programmes.

Rs 2,000 per month will be given to the beneficiaries having poverty score below 20.

`Hamqadam Programme' with the cost of Rs 3.5 billion will benefit 200,000 poor persons with disabilities in Punjab up to poverty score of 30. A revolving fund of Rs300 million has been established to provide income-generation opportunities to these people through microcredit ( Rs 50,000 per beneficiary) and asset transfer.