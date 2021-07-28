Punjab election commissioner reviews polling process situation

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan held a meeting with security and administration officials at the returning officer office to review the polling process situation in PP-38 Sialkot-IV constituency

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan held a meeting with security and administration officials at the returning officer office to review the polling process situation in PP-38 Sialkot-IV constituency.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rao Abdul Karim, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani were also present.

The security situation and arrangements were reviewed and the provincial election commissioner expressed satisfaction over the uninterrupted polling process in the constituency.