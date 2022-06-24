UrduPoint.com

Punjab Election Commissioner Submits Report To ECP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul on Thursday submitted a detailed report to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over allegations of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi about violations of code of conduct in by-elections on 19 seats of the provincial assembly.

According to the commission's spokesperson, the report was based on facts and it was submitted in response to directions of the chief election commissioner.

The provincial election commissioner said that compliance of the code of conduct was being ensured at all costs and strict action would be taken as per law.

On June 22, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja took notice of the PTI leader's allegations and sought a report from the Punjab election commissioner within 24 hours.

