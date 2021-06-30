UrduPoint.com
Punjab Election Commissioner Visits Sialkot Regarding By-election PP-38

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:25 PM

Punjab Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan on Wednesday held meetings with candidates and officials concerned regarding by-election PP-38 to be held on July 28

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan on Wednesday held meetings with candidates and officials concerned regarding by-election PP-38 to be held on July 28.

According to a press release, the election commissioner met with the candidates and briefed them on the Electoral Code of Conduct and discussed arrangements for by-elections.

He directed the candidates to ensure the training of their polling agents and directed them not to leave the polling station at the end of polling without getting copy of Form-45 from the presiding officer.

The police and Rangers would be deployed for security on polling day, he added.

Meanwhile, the election commissioner also met with CEO education Maqbool Shakir, Deputy DirectorColleges Maqbool Koloya and Deputy District Education Officer Sialkot Hassan Abbas regarding deploymentand training of election staff.

