Punjab elections date: LHC adjourns hearing of appeals till Feb 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of intra-court appeals, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, against a single bench order in connection with the date of general elections in Punjab, till February 27.

The bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the appeals filed by the ECP and Punjab governor.

During the proceedings, the court questioned whether there was any constitutional provision regarding consultation between the ECP and the governor for announcement of the election date.

To which, Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul submitted that there was no such provision.

The ECP's counsel also supported the stance of the advocate general, adding that there was no article which empowered the ECP to consult the governor for the date of the elections.

At this stage, the advocate general Punjab sought time for preparation whereas a Federal law officer sought time to take instruction from the attorney general for Pakistan in the matter.

However, respondent Munir Ahmad's counsel submitted that out of the 90 days constitutional period, only 52 days were left but the ECP had not yet announced the date for general elections in the province.

Subsequently, the bench, after hearing arguments of parties, adjourned further hearing till February 27.

On Feb 10, a single bench had ordered the ECP to immediately announce the date of elections to the Punjab Assembly after consultation with the governor to ensure that polls were held not later than 90 days as per the mandate of the Constitution.