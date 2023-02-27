Punjab elections date: LHC adjourns hearing of appeals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of intra-court appeals, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman against a single bench order in connection with the date of general elections in Punjab, without fixing the next date of hearing.

The bench adjourned sine die hearing of the appeals in view of the pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court

The bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the appeals filed by the ECP and Punjab governor.

The ECP and governor had approached the court against the single bench order. On Feb 10, 2023, LHC single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan had ordered the ECP to announce the date for general elections in the province after consultation with the governor.