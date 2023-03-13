UrduPoint.com

Punjab Elections: Filling Of Nominations Papers Underway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:14 AM

Punjab Elections: Filling of nominations papers underway

The names of nominated candidates will be published on Wednesday while scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till 22nd of this month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2023) The process of filing nomination papers for election of Punjab Assembly is underway and the candidates can file their nomination papers with Returning Officers till Tuesday.

The Names of nominated candidates will be published on Wednesday while scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till 22nd of this month.

Candidates may withdraw their papers on 5th of next month while final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates on 6th of next month while polling will be held on 30th.

Related Topics

Election Same May Nomination Papers Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registr ..

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

26 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaig ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaign launches in Latakia in suppo ..

56 minutes ago
 Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air ..

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

2 hours ago
 US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

2 hours ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

2 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.