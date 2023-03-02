UrduPoint.com

Punjab Elections: Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Appeals Against Single Bench Order

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Punjab elections: Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of appeals against single bench order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of intra-court appeals, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman against a single bench order in connection with the date of general elections in Punjab.

The bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the appeals filed by the ECP and Punjab governor.

During the proceedings, the respondent's counsel argued before the court that the Supreme Court finally decided the matter on March 1 and there was no reason to continue hearing of the appeals.

He pleaded with the court to dispose of the appeals.

Subsequently, the court, agreeing with the stance of the counsel, disposed of the appeals.

The ECP and governor had approached the court against the single bench order. On Feb 10, 2023, an LHC single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan had ordered the ECP to announce the date for general elections in the province after consultation with the governor.

