Punjab Emergency Council Extends Contract Of Founder DG Rescue Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:45 PM

The Punjab Emergency Council (PEC) headed by the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar extended the contract of Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-I-Imtiaz) as the Director General of Punjab Emergency Service keeping in view his performance for the development of emergency services in the province and training other provinces of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Council (PEC) headed by the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar extended the contract of Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-I-Imtiaz) as the Director General of Punjab Emergency Service keeping in view his performance for the development of emergency services in the province and training other provinces of Pakistan.

According to the Spokesperson Rescue 1122 Punjab, it may be added that after starting Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services from scratch, as a result of Founder DG persistent efforts Rescue Team of Pakistan became the first team to get United Nations International Search and Rescue (UN-INSARAG) Certification which is the highest forum of Search and Rescue at the international level.

The Spokesperson further said that Dr Rizwan warmly welcomed by the senior officers and officials of Rescue 1122 Headquarters & Emergency Services academy. They also presented bouquets to the DG Rescue Punjab on the issuance of notification over his extension.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Rizwan Naseer is the Founder of Pakistan's first Modern Emergency Humanitarian Service (Rescue 1122), which was established in 2004 as a pilot project from Lahore, the spokesperson said.

