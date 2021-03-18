UrduPoint.com
Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act Appreciated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act appreciated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of rescue officers from the Emergency Services Headquarters and academy was held under chairmanship of Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Thursday.

Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated officers on the Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Act to strengthen the service and said unanimously approving of the bill was highly commendable and will be remembered forever.

This historic step of the government would definitely uplift the moral of rescuers as they will be provided long awaited service structure and opportunity of regularization after three years of contract service and regular promotion after due course of time as mentioned in the bill.

Dr Rizwan Naseer directed officers to work with high spirit and commitment to maintainthe standard of the service and contribute for healthy and safe society.

