Punjab Emergency Service Department Responded To 125,950 Emergencies In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Friday said that PESD rescued 118,532 victims while responding to 125950 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during June 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Friday said that PESD rescued 118,532 victims while responding to 125950 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during June 2022.

He said that out of 125,950 emergencies, rescue service responded to 28529 road traffic accidents, 76,546 medical emergencies, 3816 fire incidents, 3549 crime incidents, 974 animal rescue, 148 drowning incidents, 110 structural collapses, and 12278 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters here, which was attended by all heads of wings of Emergency Services Headquarters and academy.

The meeting was briefed that 334 people were killed in 28,529 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last month.

Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 7659 occurred in Lahore.

Similarly, 2280 accidents in Faisalabad, 2047 in Multan, 1792 in Gujranwala, 1000 in Rawalpindi, and 911 in Sheikhupura, while the remaining 12,840 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

The data revealed that out of 3816 fire incidents took place in major districts- 944 incidents in Lahore, 375 in Rawalpindi, 252 in Faisalabad, 225 in Gujranwala and 177 in Sialkot.

On the occasion, DG Rescue Punjab said that road traffic crashes could be reduced while adopting road safety measures and road safety laws as nothing was more important than human life.

