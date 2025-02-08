Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Service Department Responded To 25 Road Traffic Accidents During Last 24 Hours; Report

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 25 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 27 injured people during the last 24 hours.

According to the report released by the of District Emergency Chiniot here Saturda, those who were responded include 18 men and 9 women.

Out of these 27 injured people, 16 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 11 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid, the report said.

