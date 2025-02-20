Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Service Department Responded To 23 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot

According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 28 injured people

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 28 injured people.

The number of men is 20 while the number of women is 8. Out of these 28 injured people, 21 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 7 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

