Punjab Emergency Service Department Responded To 19 Road Traffic Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 22 injured persons.

The number of men is 19 while the number of women is 3. Out of these 22 injured persons, 19 persons were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 3 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

