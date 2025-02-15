Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Service Department Responds To 23 Road Traffic Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 32 injured people during the last 24 hours.

According to the report released by the District Emergency Chiniot on Saturday, 27 men and 5 women were reponded out of which, 20 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid.

while 12 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

