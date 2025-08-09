- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Emergency Service Department responds to 19 road traffic accidents across Chiniot.
Punjab Emergency Service Department Responds To 19 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot.
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 23 injured persons during the last 24 hours.
According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot released here Saturday, out of the 23 injured persons, the number of men is 19 while the number of women is 4, whereas 15 persons were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid.
Out of the 15 injured persons, 8 persons received serious injuries and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.
Recent Stories
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven proclaimed offenders nabbed as Tank police crackdown on criminals37 seconds ago
-
23rd meeting of Syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University held40 seconds ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responds to 19 road traffic accidents across Chiniot.43 seconds ago
-
NAB recovery surges to Rs 456.3 billion in second quarter of 202510 minutes ago
-
Alhamra launches Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations10 minutes ago
-
DPO pays surprise visit to Special Initiative Police Station Saddar.11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects rainwater drainage operations at Chowburji11 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker promises Children's Hospital in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Improving access to quality healthcare top priority: commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Over 14 thousand calls were received on the Police Helpline Pukar 15; Report11 minutes ago
-
IUB VC condemns atrocities against IIOJK people20 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs 547bn in 6 months21 minutes ago