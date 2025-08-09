Punjab Emergency Service Department responds to 19 road traffic accidents across Chiniot.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 23 injured persons during the last 24 hours.

According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot released here Saturday, out of the 23 injured persons, the number of men is 19 while the number of women is 4, whereas 15 persons were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid.

Out of the 15 injured persons, 8 persons received serious injuries and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.