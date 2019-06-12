UrduPoint.com
Punjab Emergency Service Faisalabad Provides First Aid To 3502 Patients In May

Faizan Hashmi 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Service Faisalabad provided first aid to 3502 patients by attending 180,797 calls in May 2019.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that rescuers provided emergency service to 9244 persons by attending 9176 emergency calls during the same period.

The Rescue-1122 received 2795 calls related to road accidents, 5040 calls related to medical treatment, 271 calls related to fire incidents, 12 calls related to building collapse, 323 calls related to crimes, 8 calls related to drowning, 2 calls related to cylinder blast and 701 calls about miscellaneous emergencies during the same period.

The Rescue-1122 shifted 5399 patients to various hospitals and shifted 343 bodies to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

