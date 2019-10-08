UrduPoint.com
Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Holds Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES)'s Rescue 1122 organized a walk to mark the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES)'s Rescue 1122 organized a walk to mark the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction here on Tuesday.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Project Director Hameedullah Malik and District Emergency Officer Shahid Waheed Kamar led the walk which started from Nasir Bagh.

Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer directed the rescuers to hold seminars, walks and awareness programmes regarding International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction Day across the province to aware people about precautionary measures against any disaster.

Besides rescuers, the representatives of civil defence, education department and other sectors attended the walk.

