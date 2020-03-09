UrduPoint.com
Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Provides Services To 951 Road Accidents Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided service to 1037 injured of 951 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided service to 1037 injured of 951 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to PES sources here on Monday, Rescue 1122 shifted 645 injured to different hospitals. Whereas, 392 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Rescue 1122 also shifted six dead to hospitals and homes.

The data showed that 390 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic accidents. The statistics further showed that maximum 236 RTCs were occured in Lahore. According to the data 773 motorbikes,128 auto-rickshaws, 81 motorcars, 34 vans, 09 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 117 othertypes of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

