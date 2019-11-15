Punjab Emergency Service provides services to 942 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 942 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

According to the data issued on Friday, three persons were killed while 1,018 others were injured in the accidents. As many as 631 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 387 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 404 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 242 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 248 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 64 victims.

According to the data, 774 motorbikes, 127 auto-rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.