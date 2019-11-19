UrduPoint.com
Punjab Emergency Service Provides Services To 1005 Accident Victims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Punjab Emergency Service provides services to 1005 accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided services to victims of 1005 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided services to victims of 1005 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data issued on Tuesday that 22 people died while 1,158 other injured while 456 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians and 557 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 250 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 75 RTCs and 82 victims.

According to data, 802 motorcycles, 148 rickshaws, 82 cars, 33 vans, 18 buses, 21 trucks and 156 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

