Punjab Emergency Service: Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Carrying Out Anti- Coronavirus Spray

Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 continued disinfection spray at different public places across the district to avoid infection due to the present Coronavirus situation.

According to a spokesman, District Emergency Officer, Dr. Abdur Rehman reviewed dis-infection spray at various places and said that Rescue 1122 was doing dis-infection spray for protection of lives of masses and safe healthy society.

He urged upon masses to follow instructions issued by government in light of guidance given by Health experts that people should remain confined to homes as a protective measures against deadly coronavirus infection.

DEO said circle of the spray is being carried out throughout the district as we want to break the chain of the outbreak of coronavirus and without the support of the general public "we could not achieve the desire result," he added.

He provided guideline to the people to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

