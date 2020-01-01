Punjab Emergency Service rescues 1,287,635 emergency victims in 2019

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) had rescued over 1,287,635 emergency victims while responding to 1,192,044 emergencies during 2019 in Punjab

The data showed that the number of emergencies was increased as compared to 1,036,022 emergencies in 2018.

It was revealed in an annual performance-2019 review meeting led by Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer at Rescue Headquarters here while all Head of Wings of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about all Punjab rescue operations, including accidents, medical, fire, buildings collapse, crime, drowning, explosions, fall from height, delivery and others miscellaneous emergencies.

Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the meeting that 344,104 accidents took place across the Punjab in 2019, whereas 332,516 accidents were reported in 2018 with an increase of three per cent. Similarly, 18,379 fire incidents were reported in 2019, whereas some 17,596 cases of fires were reported in 2018 with an increase of 4.4 per cent.

The Rescue 1122 managed 674,591 medical emergencies in 2019, whereas the Service responded to 555,014 medical cases in 2018 with an increase of 21.5 per cent. Also, the PES responded to 29,425 calls related to crime in 2019, as compared to 25,302 in 2018 with an increase of 16 per cent cases.

A total of 177 explosions were reported in 2019 in Punjab as compared to only 141 cases during 2018. The Service also responded to 1,339 cases of drowning, 25,322 fall from height, 777 building collapses, and 97,930 miscellaneous incidents.

Besides that Motorbike Ambulance Services responded 306,019 emergencies with average response time of four minutes in all divisional headquarters of Punjab in 2019.

While speaking the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that during the last 15 years, Rescue 1122 had emerged as a successful model of emergency services delivery. He said that Rescue service also established Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab and raised awareness amongst one million volunteers in 2019 for saving lives and promoting safety.

Besides that road safety workshop was also organised for devising strategies to minimise the road traffic crashes during the last year. He added that the Service also trained over 1,010 rescue cadets for Punjab, KPK & Baluchistan and also organised Search & Rescue training for participants of Tajikistan, conducted advance and refreshers courses for capacity building of rescue officers and officials at Emergency Services academy.